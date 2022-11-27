Accidental gunshot at mall causes stir

By Signal Staff

An accidental discharge from a firearm alarmed shoppers and merchants at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Saturday evening, but after a brief investigation, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station concluded that the gunfire was not part of an active shooter situation.

No arrests were immediately made in connection to the incident, and an SCV Sheriff’s Station official said the person who had been carrying the gun stayed at the scene and was apologetic and cooperative with deputies.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Journeys shoe store in the mall.

No additional details were immediately available as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.