Airlift transport switched to ambulance transport for possible choking

An airlift transport was cancelled for one patient in Canyon Country and the patient was instead being rushed via ambulance to a local hospital on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic, one patient was reported to be choking at the 29300 block of Sand Canyon Road.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched and arrived on the scene at 1:01 p.m.

An airlift was requested shortly after, but cancelled at 1:17 p.m., according to Sanchez.

The patient was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

The condition and age of the patient is unknown at the time of this publication.