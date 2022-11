A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon.

The fire broke out on a steep slope near Dick’s Sporting Goods on Carl Boyer Drive. Fire Department officials were not available for further information, at the time of this publication.

Hand crews mop up a half-acre brush fire on a steep slope near Dick’s Sporting Goods on Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon County on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2022 Dan Watson / The Signal