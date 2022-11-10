Case of man charged with killing rehab friend continues to pretrial conference

The pretrial conference for a Pacoima resident accused of stabbing his friend from rehab to death in Canyon Country is scheduled to continue on Jan. 9.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau began investigating the stabbing death of 29-year-old Brent Hariston, a Canyon Country resident, on July 30, 2018.

According to the late Homicide Detective John Corina, Hariston and Figueroa were friends who had met in rehab.

The two men were scheduled to meet up that morning and head to work together, according to Corina. It is believed by detectives that an argument broke out between the two, and that is when things escalated to Figueroa pulling out a knife and stabbing Hariston multiple times.

Allegedly, the suspect then fled the scene of the crime as deputies arrived. The victim’s mother had called the Sheriff’s Department when she first saw the altercation.

Eventually deputies found and apprehended Figueroa in a containment of the neighborhood.

According to Corina, the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died as a result of the stabbing wounds in his upper body.

“We found the murder weapon at the scene,” said Corina at the time. “It was a few houses down from the house where Hariston was found.”

“Case was continued to Jan. 9 for a pretrial conference,” wrote the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in an email to The Signal.