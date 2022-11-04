COC and Arizona State partner to offer students transfer pathways

News release

College of the Canyons is partnering with Arizona State University to provide students a seamless transfer experience with the MyPath2ASU program. MyPath2ASU allows students to take the steps needed, at the start of their college experience, to successfully plan their transfer to ASU, ensuring a smooth transition process and student success.

MyPath2ASU is a set of customized tools available to transfer students from accredited, U.S. regional institutions. These tools ensure a seamless transfer experience to ASU after earning credits or an associate degree from a U.S. community college or university and shortening the time to degree completion.

“We are very excited to enter into this partnership with Arizona State University because of the opportunities it will give students to achieve their education goals,” said Jasmine Ruys, COC vice president of student services. “COC students will be able to complete their associate degree and then seamlessly transfer to a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs offered by Arizona State University with classes held online and at their Los Angeles campus.”

Ruys added that COC is also working with ASU to make its classes available in the near future at COC’s University Center.

For more information about the new COC and ASU partnership, visit bit.ly/3T1z1CT.