College Briefs for Nov. 17

UW-Madison announces spring 2022 graduates

About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14, including Richard Lee, of Santa Clarita, who earned a doctor of medicine degree from the School of Medicine and Public Health.

There were two live ceremonies: one at the Kohl Center on May 13 for doctoral, MFA and medical students; and one at Camp Randall on May 14 for undergraduate, law and master’s students.

The commencement speaker was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who encouraged students to take risks.

“If you stay comfortable — if you stay in your comfort zone, sticking to what you know — then you are making a bet,” she said. “You are betting that your life, and the world, will stay the same. And let me tell you, you will lose that bet every time.”

Baylor University celebrates spring 2022 graduates, dean’s list

More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.

Local students who graduated included:

• Kristen Kelly McIlrath, of Santa Clarita, bachelor of science in education, health science studies, graduated summa cum laude from the Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

• Tomas Frank Pechulis, of Santa Clarita, bachelor of science in computer science, computer science and aviation sciences, from the School of Engineering & Computer Science.

• Julian Omar Alonzo, of Valencia, bachelor of science in electrical and computer engineering, electrical and computer engineering, from the School of Engineering & Computer Science.

Baylor also announced its dean’s list for spring 2022. Local students named to the dean’s list included McIlrath and Pechulis, as well as Shelby Wilson, of Canyon Country, a student in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

The dean’s academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked Research 1 institution. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

Pacific University announces graduates, dean’s list

Two local students graduated from Pacific University in Oregon: Kaitlin Louise Casaubon, of Santa Clarita, who earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from the College of Arts & Sciences, and Jamiely Tolentino Tangonan, of Santa Clarita, who earned a doctor of pharmacy from the College of Health Professions.

Casaubon was also named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. Pacific has campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene, and Woodburn, Oregon.