Deputies: Stolen plates, not stolen vehicle in Valencia

A traffic stop in Valencia resulted in the discovery of swapped license plates, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were alerted of a protentional stolen vehicle at 3:53 p.m. The stolen vehicle was reported to be a gray BMW SUV.

At approximately 4 p.m., a traffic stop on Rockwell Canyon Road and Summit Place was issued, according to Wilkinson. Two potential suspects were detained and were accompanied by a baby.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies speak with the occupants of a vehicle with a swapped license plate at the intersection of Rockwell Canyon Road and Summit Place in Valencia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

After a brief investigation, deputies concluded that the vehicle was not stolen, rather the original plates had been stolen, according to Wilkinson. A plate belonging to a different vehicle had been swapped for the original.

According to Wilkinson, the occupants of the vehicle appeared to have not known of this.