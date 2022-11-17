Deputy involved shooting occurs in SCV, one dead

A deputy-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday at approximately 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita,” read a statement from SIB. “Santa Clarita deputies encountered a male adult armed with two knives. The armed male lunged at the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

The alert stated that knives were recovered at the scene and that no deputies sustained any injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.