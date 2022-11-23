Detectives investigate sexual assault in Canyon Country apartment complex

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating a late-evening sexual assault that occurred in a Canyon Country apartment complex earlier this month, according to Sgt. Joseph Mesa of LASD’s Special Victims Bureau.

Mesa said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service on the 18300 block of Oakmont Drive in Canyon Country. He confirmed there were reports of a burglary and sexual assault that took place inside The Oaks Apartment on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Detectives are searching for man in his 20s or 30s, and an investigation is underway, he added.

“From my understanding, the door was unlocked and he was able to just walk into the residence,” Mesa said. “It was unknown if he actually knew she was alone or anyone else was there, but he was able to access the apartment. That was when he made contact with the victim.”

A concerned resident of the Oaks Apartments shared a letter from management staff with The Signal. The letter described that the suspect entered the apartment after the resident stepped away for a brief time.

“The Sheriff’s Department has been notified of this incident and we will continue to cooperate with the law enforcement officials in their investigation,” the letter reads. “Our thoughts go out to the individual involved in this matter.”

“If you witness any criminal activity in the community, please contact the police immediately. In an emergency, always call 911,” the letter stated.