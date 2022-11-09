Flash flood warning issued for SCV

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Santa Clarita Valley at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, following a downpour that at times reached a rate of nearly one inch per hour.

The warning was in effect until 4:45 p.m. and asked residents to not travel unless fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.

A flood advisory was in effect until 5:15 p.m., with a flood watch continuing until 10 p.m. Showers are expected to continue until the early morning hours on Wednesday.

A tow truck driver assesses the situation after a big rig ran off the side of the northbound Highway 14 Freeway near Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Tuesday, 110822. Dan Watson/The Signal

The NWS is also still asking drivers to leave early, allow for extra driving time and to slow down.

On Monday and Tuesday, there were approximately 20 traffic collisions within the SCV – one of which was fatal.

On Tuesday a big-rig jackknifed off the side of the road on the northbound side of Highway 14 which – in addition to a tree blocking the road – caused considerable traffic. No injuries were reported from this incident.

A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday morning, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9:54 a.m. to a vehicle collision on Soledad Street and Ruether Avenue, an intersection just north of Soledad Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:59 a.m.

An evacuation warning was issued for residents of Lake Hughes, with concerns of debris flow caused by the Lake Fire and north end of the Bobcat Fire burn areas. Residents near the areas of the recent Route Fire are being asked to be prepared for an evacuation warning and to monitor forecasts in case of flash floods or debris flow.

“Those living in and near burn areas should follow the directions of emergency officials. If near a burn area, be prepared to shelter-in-place in the highest level of your home or business when

a flash flood warning is issued,” read the NWS’ flood advisory for the SCV.