Man struck and killed after crashing on I-5

A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was killed on Interstate 5 early Monday morning after he crashed his car, exited the vehicle and within seconds was struck by another vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

First responders were called to the scene at 3:13 a.m. Monday and the initial call was for a two-vehicle collision blocking freeway lanes on the I-5 near Highway 126, according to the CHP’s traffic information log. The fatal crash resulted in all southbound lanes being stopped and a SigAlert was issued at 3:41 a.m.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall Office, the initial crash was actually a solo wreck in which the 27-year-old driver lost control of his Honda Civic.

“It ended up stationary,” Greengard said, adding that investigating officers believe the man exited his vehicle after it came to rest on the freeway. “It was within seconds — another vehicle hit him.”

The CHP issued a traffic advisory after the crash and a SigAlert was issued at 3:41 a.m. The SigAlert would last for nearly five hours before being canceled at 8:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.