Foot chase leads to transient woman’s arrest

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a 24-year-old transient woman suspected of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Canyon Country, LASD officials said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. at Walgreens on the 19200 block of Soledad Canyon Road regarding a “suspicious person.”

“A female had concealed merchandise in her property,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal Tuesday morning, “and exited the store without making an attempt to pay. Deputies contacted the female. While speaking with her, she began to walk away, refusing to listen to deputies’ commands, leading to a brief foot pursuit.”

With the help of assisting units, deputies detained the suspect, Arriaga continued.

“A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of the stolen merchandise,” Arriaga added in her email. “She was booked for resisting arrest and shoplifting, and remains in custody.”

Bail, according to LASD booking logs, was set at $150,500.