Holiday ice show taking a trip to Whoville

News release

Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center. This year, the show will be an adaptation of the timeless classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and with two separate times to attend (12 p.m. and 5 p.m.).

The all-local cast includes more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of more than 60 skaters and a special guest skater who has yet to be announced. The 90-minute performance will take place on the NHL rink at The Cube. With the temperature kept at 54 degrees, attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, mittens and blankets.

Two seating areas will be available for each show, giving attendees the chance to immerse themselves in the action. Seating in on-ice bleachers is $25 per person and upstairs bleacher seating is $15 per person.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com/HolidayShow. “The Grinch’s Holiday” show at The Cube is being produced by The Cube’s certified ice skating directors, Kymberly Tompkins and Linda Stroh.

For more information about the event, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-CUBE.