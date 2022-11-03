Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. 

On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a clothing collection box near the corner of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue. Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said at the time that, upon arrival, Los Angeles County Fire officials pronounced the woman deceased. 

According to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the L.A. Coroner’s office, the decedent has been identified. 

“We are still working,” she said, “to locate and notify next of kin about the death.” 

Until then, Ardalani added, the name of the individual can’t be made public. She said that anyone with information about the deceased woman and possible kin can call the L.A. Coroner’s notifications unit at 323-343-0755.

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS