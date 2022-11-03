Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified

The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said.

On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a clothing collection box near the corner of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue. Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said at the time that, upon arrival, Los Angeles County Fire officials pronounced the woman deceased.

According to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the L.A. Coroner’s office, the decedent has been identified.

“We are still working,” she said, “to locate and notify next of kin about the death.”

Until then, Ardalani added, the name of the individual can’t be made public. She said that anyone with information about the deceased woman and possible kin can call the L.A. Coroner’s notifications unit at 323-343-0755.