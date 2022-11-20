Mayor flips the switch to awaken Main Street’s Christmas magic

Bundled-up residents gathered all around historic Old Town Newhall’s Main Street anticipating one magical moment.

“Three, two, one!” exclaimed Councilman Cameron Smyth, accompanied by Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs and Councilman Bill Miranda as Mayor Laurene Weste flipped the switch to light up Main Street.

Cheers and applause filled the street, all in the name of welcoming the Christmas season.

Event attendees gather around the Christmas tree for the ceremonial tree lighting during Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The city of Santa Clarita held its annual “Light up Main Street” celebration on Saturday.

Main Street was filled with activities, vendors, games and Christmas celebrities. Children held hands with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf. Jokes were exchanged with the Grinch. And of course, Santa Claus’ lap was open to hear what the children wanted for Christmas this year.

Lily Hitt, 4, takes a photo on Santa Claus’ lap during Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I love the city of Santa Clarita, I love our community and I wanted to be a part of it because I wanted to kind of give something back to the city,” said vendor Laura Young. “I love what they have done with Main Street.”

Despite the cold weather, the warmth of thousands of residents traveling up and down the street could be felt.

Even before the lights were lit, the street was a spectacle to see with stilt walkers, decorated arches, a mini train with children passengers and many more Christmas decorations.

Music artist Michael Physick performs with his band during Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Santa Clarita isn’t typically a place for snow, but on Saturday it was. Children got to play in real snow in their home town and even throw a snowball or two.

One machine sprayed bubbles, which closely resembled snow, and the children yelled, “It’s snowing!”

“It’s really cool to be able to bring the baby down here and play in the snow,” said attendee Jason Crawford. “See everybody having a good time, all the lights. It’s very exciting and fun.”

Leonard, 1, and Walter Smith, 3, throw a snowball at their mother Katie while playing in the snow pit during Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Slowly the foot traffic got busier. Christmas music played as residents made their way to grab a spot to watch the biggest moment of the night – the lighting up of Main Street.

Weste, Gibbs, Smyth, Miranda and Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, made their way to the stage and thanked everyone in attendance.

“Magic’s gonna happen,” said Weste.

Event attendees take pictures in front of the Christmas tree during Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Residents and council members alike exclaimed the countdown. Weste flipped the switch, illuminating all of Main Street with Christmas lights and the red and gold of Newhall’s Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas, God bless Santa Clarita and God bless the United States,” said Garcia.

Rep. Mike Garcia ,(R-Santa Clarita), speaks to the crowd gathered for Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal