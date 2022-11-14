Motorcycle vs vehicle crash sends one to hospital

A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash involving another vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Jeremy Stafford, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway– which involved both the motorcycle and a dark gray SUV.

Stafford said the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries are not known, nor are any further details involving the collision, at the time of this publication.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was not available for comment at the time of this publication.