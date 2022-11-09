Newhall man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

A man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of a misdemeanor for domestic violence in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 23600 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall at approximately 11:30 a.m. after reports of a family disturbance, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

It was reported the victim was arguing with her husband, she added.

During the investigation, deputies learned during the argument the suspect grabbed his wife by her wrists and twisted to retrieve his cellphone from her hand.

The victim did not sustain injury and she declined medical attention, Arriaga wrote in an email.

The suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, held in lieu of $20,000 bail, and he was later released on bond.