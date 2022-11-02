Non-injury rollover blocks southbound Highway 14 on-ramp at Placerita Canyon Road

A traffic collision blocked the southbound Highway 14 on-ramp at Placerita Canyon Road Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a black sedan or black Ford Mustang facing sideways on the southbound Highway 14 on-ramp, according to CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa.

Figueroa said the initial report indicated the traffic collision occurred on the southbound Highway 14 near Golden Valley Road, but it was later confirmed the collision occurred near Placerita Canyon Road.

The driver of the vehicle drove off the center portion of the highway and landed on the on-ramp, Figueroa said. The vehicle was overturned and it was a non-injury incident, he added.

Figueroa was unable to confirm how many lanes were blocked as a result of the incident. CHP officers are investigating the cause of the incident, he added.

Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said emergency personnel arrived at the scene at about 1:47 p.m. There were no persons trapped, no injuries reported and no transports needed, she confirmed.