One transported to hospital after traffic collision in Sand Canyon

One person was transported to a nearby hospital late Tuesday morning after a traffic collision occurred in Sand Canyon, according to emergency responders.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service at approximately 11 a.m. On arrival at the scene in Canyon Country, deputies observed a single-motorcycle traffic collision.

A 49-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a guard rail.

Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said they received reports of a traffic collision on Sand Canyon Road and Silver Saddle Circle at approximately 11:07 a.m. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene at 11:11 a.m., he added.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, Benitez said.

Arriaga wrote in an email that responding deputies reported the man was transported to a local hospital with major injuries, but the full extent of his condition was unknown.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating the incident further, she added.