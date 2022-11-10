Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to run additional election results update

News release

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC will run an additional election results update today between 4 and 5 p.m. in the 2022 General Election.

Today’s update will include vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. It is estimated that approximately 1 million votes remained to be counted from throughout the county.

The full schedule of post-Election Night result updates can be viewed on the Canvass Update Schedule. Logan noted the schedule is subject to additions based on the continuing receipt of and processing of valid ballots cast in the election.