Rideshare driver accused of 28 different criminal counts, trial continues

The trial continues for 48-year-old former rideshare driver accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and rape.

Canyon Country resident Nicolas Morales was arrested in February 2019 on suspicion of committing multiple acts of rape and other sex offenses.

According to prosecutors, he is believed to have posed as a rideshare driver and attacked female passengers, and often used a knife as means to force his victims into committing sexual acts.

After his arrest, Morales was charged with 28 different criminal counts, including: nine counts of forcible oral copulation; six counts of rape; five counts of sodomy by use of force; four counts of forcible sexual penetration by foreign object; and one count each of assault with intent to commit a felony, attempted sodomy by use of force and attempted kidnapping to commit another crime.

Morales appeared in court on Nov. 18 in Department 1 at the Alhambra Courthouse for the beginning of his jury trial.

“The trial was continued to Jan. 27,” wrote the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in an email to The Signal.