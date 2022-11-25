Santa Clarita completes Tesoro annexation, approves continued services for waste collection

Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday evening an agreement for the continuation rights for residential solid waste collection for the newly annexed area of Tesoro Del Valle.

According to City Manager Ken Striplin, Tesoro Del Valle was official annexed into the city mid-November, which includes 820 residential units and 770 acres of open space. The annexed area runs along the city’s northern boundary north of Copper Hill Drive, west of San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of the Angeles National Forest and east of the community of West Hills.

The annexation of the community has been several years in the making between the community’s developer BLC Tesoro LLC and the city, and then final coordination between the city and Los Angeles County and the Local Agency Formation Commission, a state-mandated body that regulates municipal boundaries within L.A. County.

Tuesday’s agenda item regarding Tesoro Del Valle was for the purpose of continuing solid waste services for the residents of Tesoro Del Valle.

According to the agenda, California Public Resources Code governs the continuation of solid waste services after an annexation and grants the preexisting service provider, in this case Burrtec Waste Industries, the option to continue servicing the given area.

“This item simply does one thing. It provides the existing provider, Burrtec, the opportunity to continue their current franchise under the county as they get annexed in to the city for a period of time,” Striplin said. “Simply, Burrtec is exercising those rights.”

Burrtec provides residential trash hauling service to the area, pursuant to its exclusive residential franchise agreement with L.A. County, which expires at the end of October 2025.

According to the agenda, after that time, Burrtec will assume responsibility of services under the recently adopted Santa Clarita franchise agreement, which will take effect on July 1, 2023. Burrtec will also be Santa Clarita’s citywide hauler under that contract.

As part of the proposal, Burrtec will provide a transition plan six months prior to the termination of the continuation rights agreement with the county, detailing how residents will be notified of change of services in an accordance of the newly adopted Santa Clarita franchise agreement.

Burrtec will also be given permission to commingle residential routes in the newly annexed area with the adjacent unincorporated areas until the newly adopted Santa Clarita franchise agreement takes effect.

The city of Santa Clarita will receive solid waste franchise revenues of approximately $42,000 annually as a result of the annexation of the Tesoro Del Valle area.