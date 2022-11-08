Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital at 7:20 a.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to CHP logs, the deputy was able to make it out of the vehicle and back onto the road, where a passerby transported the deputy down to the intersection of San Francisquito and Lowridge Place to get better cell reception. The deputy was transported from this location.

The extent of the deputy’s injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.