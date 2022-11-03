Sheriff’s dispatch: Teen shot in Newhall, suspect at large

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports that a teenager was shot in an apartment complex in Newhall on Wednesday night.

According to first responder radio dispatch traffic, a teenage boy, approximately 15 or 16 years old, was transported — apparently via a civilian vehicle — to the emergency room at Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital after being shot at the Village Apartments in Newhall, on the 23700 block of Valle Del Oro.

The vehicle was apparently involved in a traffic collision en route to the hospital, near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Orchard Village Road, which is just outside of Henry Mayo, according to Michael Pittman, supervising fire despatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The original call went out just before 7:30 p.m.

The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds, who fired approximately three rounds from a revolver. According to radio traffic, the teen was struck in the ribs and the suspect had fled the scene on foot.

Sheriff’s officials were still dealing with the call and were unavailable to confirm details as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as additional information becomes available. Additional details are expected to follow as they are able to be confirmed by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.