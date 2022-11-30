Sheriff’s officials: Deputy-involved fight caused by drunken man at Starbucks

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was involved in a fight Tuesday evening after responding to a drunken man harassing patrons of a Starbucks at Granary Square in Valencia, according to Watch Sgt. Bill Edson.

Edson said deputies received a call for service at the Starbucks in the 25900 block of McBean Parkway at approximately 6:49 p.m. Employees reported a drunken man was harassing customers and being disruptive.

Responding deputies said the man was not being cooperative and they used minor force to detain him, according to Edson. There were no injuries to either party as a result of the deputy-involved fight, he added.