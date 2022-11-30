Soapy Suds offers free car washes for December

Soapy Suds Car Wash is offering free express car washes for the entire month of December as a way to give thanks for the community support.

Soapy Suds has been a part of the Santa Clarita Valley for 16 years and is a family business that has been passed down from generation to generation.

Just like so many businesses during the pandemic, Soapy Suds was at risk of closing. They opened up their automated car wash as their final effort to stay open and, it worked.

“We noticed that the biggest trend in our industry with what was going on was automation and so we went ahead and we automated everything,” said Armen Zargarian, owner and operator of Soapy Suds.

So thankful for all the support and business the community gave him, and this close to the holiday season, Zargarian wanted to give back.

Soapy Suds will be offering free express car washes for all of December with just a show of the flyer, which can be found on Soapy Suds’ Instagram at www.instagram.com/p/ClUGLAEPOzz. There are no limits on the number of times it can be used.

Flyer courtesy of Armen Zargarian.

“I just want to give my love and support back to everybody and I think this is the best way for me to do that,” said Zargarian. “It’d be a way to kind of celebrate our success to being able to survive what we went through.”

Soapy Suds Car Wash is located at 28038 The Old Road and is open Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The express car wash line will be located to the left, the drive-thru-only line.