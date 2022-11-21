SUV smashes into house in Valencia

An SUV smashed into a house on the 25600 block of Maravilla Court on Sunday, causing significant damage to the home.

The SUV, a silver Chevrolet Suburban, was entirely lodged into the front end of the home and was still stuck as of Monday afternoon.

Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the vehicle collided with the house at approximately 6 p.m.

A Chevrolet SUV is seen fully buried into a residence the morning after the vehicle barreled into the front of a single-story home yesterday evening near the intersection of Maravilla Court and Alta Madera Drive in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

No one was home at the time and no arrests were made. Arriaga stated there was a possible medical emergency, pending further investigation.

Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said no one was transported from the scene.

The house sits on the corner of Maravilla Court, at its intersection with Alta Madera Drive.

The owner of the home declined to comment on the matter, but confirmed that no one was home at the time and that arrangements had been made to have a place to stay.

