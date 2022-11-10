Two-vehicle collision in Newhall results in fatality

A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Newhall early on Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, on Thursday at approximately 12:25 a.m. a 2019 Toyota 4-Runner and 2013 Hyundai Tucson were traveling on Soledad Canyon Road, east of Stonecrest Drive.

The Toyota 4-Runner was driving in the westbound lane and the Hyundai Tucson was driving in the eastbound lane.

The Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the eastbound lane, directly in the path of the Hyundai Tucson.

“The front of the Hyundai collided into the front of the Toyota,” wrote Greengard in a news release.

The 40-year-old Simi Valley resident driving the Hyundai sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The 49-year-old Los Angeles resident driving the Toyota sustained minor injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

A SIG alert was issued for Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 12:49 a.m. and lasted until 5:05 a.m. All lanes were reopened.

“Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” wrote Greengard.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at the time of this publication due to the pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this collision can contact Officer Penza at the Newhall Area CHP Office at 661-600-1600.