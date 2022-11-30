Vehicle hits power pole, one transported to hospital

A vehicle hit a power pole Wednesday morning on Lyons Avenue at Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, and one person was transported to the hospital, said Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, units were dispatched to the collision at 9:34 a.m. and, upon arrival, found a motorist crashed into a pole. 

“We got on scene at 9:40,” Munoz said, “and we transported one patient to a local hospital.” 

Munoz said he didn’t know if the incident had caused a power outage. A call to Southern California Edison found that power was still on. 

