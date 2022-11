News release

The upcoming Veterans Career Fair, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, has been postponed. The planning committee is working to reschedule the event. No details are available yet.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions were originally scheduled to conduct the veterans career fair at the Curtiss-Wright facility.

For more information on the collaborative and its future events, visit the organization’s website at www.scv-vets.org.