Woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting her brother with a knife

An argument in Stevenson Ranch Thursday night resulted in one woman being arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call for service Thursday on the 24900 block of Constitution Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The initial report was that the victim’s sister cut his neck and arms with a knife.

Immediately upon arrival, deputies detained the suspect pending further investigation, according to Arriaga.

“From investigation, deputies learned during a verbal argument between the victim and his sister, the suspect retrieved a kitchen knife and pressed it against the victim’s throat while making verbal threats,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The suspect then swung the knife in a slashing motion several times against the victim’s chest and right arms.”

The victim left the residence and contacted law enforcement personnel.

According to Arriaga, the victim sustained minor lacerations to his body, but declined medical attention.

The woman was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, and held in lieu of $30,000 bail. She was later released on bond.