19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site

Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called out to an area near the 29000 block of Calle Primavera in Santa Clarita at 2:58 a.m., according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Apparently there were individuals that had gotten into the construction site and events happened that resulted in the, it appears … accidental death of one of them,” Mohrhoff said Monday evening. “The circumstances are still being investigated. We don’t believe any foul play (occurred) in terms of causing the death.”

An official with the Homicide Bureau of the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that investigators were notified of a “traffic collision” at 4 a.m. at the construction site, but there is no criminal investigation connected to the incident. No further details of the circumstances were available at this time.

There were no other injuries reported at the location, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel who also responded to the scene near the intersection of Avenida Rancho Tesoro and Tesoro Del Valle Drive.

The death is expected to be investigated by the coroner’s office, according to officials.