Armed suspect detained at gunpoint, taken into custody

By Rylee Holwager & Perry Smith

Signal Staff Writers

An armed suspect, wanted on suspicion of assault, was detained at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“This is in relation to an outstanding suspect from a domestic violence call for service that occurred on the 17600 block of Scott Lane in Canyon Country (at) 11:20 a.m.,” wrote Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Perry Smith/The Signal

Deputies arrived at the intersection of Kelly and Scott Lane at around noon regarding the suspect.

According to Sgt. Sherry Clark, the suspect was taken into custody at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Perry Smith/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene as a precaution as the suspect had complained of pains. No transports occurred at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.