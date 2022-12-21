Canyon Country resident dies after motorcycle crash in San Diego

The San Diego County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified a Canyon Country man who was found dead at Robb Field Skate Park early Sunday due to blunt force injuries caused by a motorcycle collision.

Damien Alexander Robles, 30, was riding his motorcycle on Interstate 8 westbound, according to officials from the San Diego Police Department, the agency investigating the incident. Robles drove from the interstate and through the intersection at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard when he collided with a jersey barrier.

Robles was ejected from his motorcycle into an adjacent skate park, Robb Field Skate Park, according to the report. Bystanders flagged down officers, who declared Robles had died due to trauma.

The San Diego County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office reported the cause of Robles’ death was a result of blunt force injuries to his head and torso. According to the Examiner-Coroner’s office report, Robles’ next of kin was notified of his death.