Christmas comes early to Cali Lake RV Resort

Cali Lake RV Resort park owner Stewart Silver gathered a few toys and other gifts, and he hosted an early Christmas celebration for the children at the RV Park on Thursday morning. Courtesy photo of Stewart Silver
Children living at Cali Lake RV Resort in Agua Dulce woke up to an early Christmas Thursday morning with toys and other gifts via donations from park owner Stewart Silver and his community network.  

Stewart said he recently hosted a party and asked those who attended to bring a single gift. He was able to accumulate a decent number of presents and purchased more for the approximately 60 or so children at the RV park.  

The community at Cali Lake RV Resort had a festive morning. Families and young children had breakfast, opened presents, and even got a special visit from Santa Claus. 

According to Stewart, residents consider the RV park a haven and a loving community. Residents try to take care of each other whenever they can.  

Many of the residents used to be living on the streets or homeless, but found a new home at the RV park. This early Christmas celebration is just one of many ways the residents show their appreciation for one another, he added. 

Families of Cali Lake RV Resort enjoyed an early Christmas celebration Thursday morning.
Santa Claus made a special visit to Cali Lake RV Resort on Thursday morning. Courtesy photo of Stewart Silver
