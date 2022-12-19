Church of Latter-day Saints to distribute free food

A semi-truck filled with pallets of food will be making a trip down from the Latter-day Saints Church Humanitarian Aid Center in Salt Lake City to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Saugus on Tuesday.

“They have a huge humanitarian relief center and we donate food all over the world, not just to people that are members of our faith, but to any people that are in need,” said Kathy Kellar, an event organizer for the LDS Church. “If there’s a hurricane or earthquakes, we get right in there and we’re happy to help out. This is our belief.”

Michael Stanley, president of the Saugus LDS Church, said during a time when families are struggling, the church is happy to help out in any way it can.

“Our local church congregations are grateful to play a small part in helping individuals and families in our community,” wrote Stanley in a statement sent to The Signal. “Over the past few years, we recognize that there are many who have struggled to put food on the table. We express our gratitude for those who have generously made possible this food giveaway. Giving to those in need, whether financially or emotionally, will certainly make God’s children a little happier and bring joy to all involved.”

The food will be distributed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LDS church, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. Recipients are being asked to line up at or before 3:30 p.m. for the drive-thru giveaway.

Food bags will include staple items such as peanut butter, pasta, cereal, soup, rice, beans and more.

There are no eligibility requirements.