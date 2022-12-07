COC celebrates nursing program’s newest graduating class

College of the Canyons celebrated its latest graduating class Tuesday with a pinning ceremony at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

Graduating nursing students Celeste Rodriguez, Daniel Infantozzi and Shakti Garcia share a laugh together as Omar Torres, the Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Instruction at College of the Canyons, tells jokes during the COC Associate Degree of Nursing Pinning Ceremony at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

During the ceremony, the graduates were given nursing pins and then lit candles on stage in tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The cohort included 38 students who face an environment that offers a high demand for their services, according to college officials.

Graduating nursing student Paula Nuñez wipes tears from her eyes during Shakti Garcia’s speech during the COC Associate Degree of Nursing Pinning Ceremony at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Our health care system is experiencing an unprecedented shortage of trained nursing professionals, so our graduates are more in demand than ever,” wrote Omar Torres, assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction at COC, in a statement Tuesday. “And because of the outstanding training they receive from their instructors, they will enter the workforce ready to make an immediate impact.”

Graduating nursing students Ilka Anderson and Daniel Infantozzi dance together as they walk on the stage during the College of the Canyons Associate Degree of Nursing Pinning Ceremony at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The number of registered nurses in the workforce is expected to grow by a little over 6% during the next decade, from 3.1 million to 3.3 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing also reported BLS projections that call for more than 203,000 openings for RNs each year through 2031, when factoring in retirements and workforce exits.