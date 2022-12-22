Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch.

The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft, after detectives determined the losses at the residence they were renting on Forsythe Way.

“Detectives from the Santa Clarita station conducted their investigation, which led them to the suspects,” said Sgt. Nelson Rios, a detective who investigates property crimes for the station.

He said the theft included home furnishings and appliances, but that the theft was still part of an active investigation.

Both suspects were released on bond by 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff’s Department records available online.

A case has not yet been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Rios said Thursday.