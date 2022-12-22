Court records provide details on LAPD officer revenge porn charges

Court records reveal how a Los Angeles Police Department officer learned her husband at the time, also an LAPD officer, allegedly shared naked pictures of himself and his wife to coworkers and others using smartphone apps.

Statements from the woman also indicate harassment she endured in the workplace as a result of the alleged violation.

Brady Lamas, 45, of Santa Clarita, was charged Dec. 13 with six misdemeanor counts of section 647(J)(4) of the California Penal Code, which are known colloquially as California’s “Revenge Porn” laws.

But court documents appear to indicate the sharing wasn’t an act of revenge, but something the victim called “horrible, disturbing acts” her husband allegedly did “with a perverted sense of pride.”

The victim, whom The Signal is not naming, first learned of the violations of her trust around 6:50 a.m. Jan. 30, when she grabbed her husband’s phone to make a surprise “good morning” video for him with their young daughter, according to court records.

As she opened the phone, Lamas’ wife found a group chat in KIK, a messaging app, that included videos Lamas had sent of himself naked and masturbating to another man, according to a court declaration that was part of a restraining order sought against Lamas.

She then observed in the same chat thread nude photos he allegedly had shared of the victim, which she was not aware had been taken, she said in the declaration. She also found that he had used WhatsApp to send photos of the two of them being intimate to people whom the victim did not recognize, the declaration said.

“Upon seeing this, I felt like I was going to pass out,” she wrote in a sworn statement.

Fearing for her safety in light of the discovery, the victim reported that she and her daughter went to her sister’s house, where she learned the full extent of the violation of her privacy.

Lamas reportedly indicated in messages sent with some of the photos that his wife, the victim, “doesn’t know about most of my pics. I sneak most of them and the videos, Hahaha,” according to a sworn statement she gave in an attempt to get a restraining order against Brady Lamas.

She learned that her husband also had shared the photos with their coworkers at the LAPD, which later made something else click for the officer/victim, the declaration said.

The photo-sharing, which she was unaware of, according to court documents, went as far back as 2020, with a list of recipients she recognized as including male officers who had previously leered at her in the workplace and made comments such as “Brady is a lucky man,” and “he doesn’t know how good he has it.”

The victim reported thinking at the time that the comments were unusual, but could not understand why they were being directed at her.

The victim notified her supervisor, according to her statement, who contacted the Internal Affairs Division of the LAPD. IAD detectives immediately took the victim to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to file a police report, she wrote. Lamas’ phone was booked as evidence.

LAPD officials did not immediately respond to a request for a comment as to whether additional officers were being looked at as part of the investigation.

Lamas is due back in court Feb. 6 for a pretrial hearing after pleading not guilty to the charges at his arraignment.