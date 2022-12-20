Deputies engaged in slow-speed pursuit through Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in a slow-speed pursuit down Railroad Avenue in Newhall on Monday as they attempted to pull over a suspected drunk driver, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

Deputies described the vehicle as swerving in and out of lanes, at approximately 30 mph and driving on the rims of the wheels.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station detained a suspected drunk driver on Newhall Avenue after engaging in a slow-speed pursuit down Railroad Avenue in Newhall, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The car was pursued until it was stopped near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue, where deputies were holding the suspect at gunpoint.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.