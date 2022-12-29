Deputies investigate catalytic converter theft, arrest suspect

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft after attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to a report of a theft at approximately 5:15 a.m. Dec. 2 at approximately 5:15 a.m. on the 28900 block of Silver Saddle Circle, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim observed a male adult attempting to remove the catalytic converter to his vehicle with a sawzall,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal, referring to the reciprocating saw tool. “The victim confronted the suspect, the suspect fled on foot, out of view.”

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect until Tuesday, according to Arriaga.

At 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Deputies arrested the suspect on suspicion of grand theft in relation to the incident, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs. His bail is set at $20,000.

The man was released at 4:54 p.m. the same day due to California Penal Code Section 849(B)(1), according to the booking log. This section authorizes peace officers to release arrested persons if there are insufficient grounds to file a complaint.