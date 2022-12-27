Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. 

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. about a man “standing over a bridge on the other side of the fence, possibly preparing to jump” on Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road. 

Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said fire units arrived about seven minutes later, and sheriff’s deputies were able to take the individual into their care. 

“Deputies arrived on scene and were able to detain the male,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal. “He was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.”

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS