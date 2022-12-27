Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge

A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. about a man “standing over a bridge on the other side of the fence, possibly preparing to jump” on Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road.

Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said fire units arrived about seven minutes later, and sheriff’s deputies were able to take the individual into their care.

“Deputies arrived on scene and were able to detain the male,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal. “He was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.”