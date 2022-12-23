Deputies: Retail theft operation results in several arrests

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station conducted a retail theft surveillance operation that resulted in multiple arrests on various charges, according to a Nixle message sent by the station on Friday.

Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said approximately six arrests were made in the eight-hour evening operation.

The message said deputies worked in partnership with several retail outlets, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, to conduct the operation. Businesses were surveilled in what the station called a “proactive approach to stop thieves in the act.”

“Overall, many arrests were made for various charges including grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and other theft-related charges,” read the Nixle message. “One individual in particular was found to have numerous outstanding warrants for previous charges of identity theft, grand theft, burglary and more.”

Arriaga said that one individual had seven outstanding warrants in three different counties (L.A., Riverside and Orange).

The message went on to say deputies will continue their partnership with businesses to prevent further retail crime, especially during the holidays, and that citizens can help stop crime by always reporting suspicious activity in and around businesses to local authorities.