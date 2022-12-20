Deputies: Woman’s BAC four times over legal limit, detained on DUI suspicion

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained a 42-year-old Valencia woman on Saturday after she collided with a parked car on the 23800 block of Copper Hill Drive, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga stated the incident occurred in the early afternoon, at approximately 2 p.m., and upon contact with the woman they suspected alcohol to be involved.

“Upon contacting the driver of a black Ford Escape, deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “Field sobriety tests were conducted, which confirmed the female was under the influence of alcohol with a [BAC] of .32%.”

The woman was then detained on suspicion of driving under the influence, after it was determined her BAC was four times the legal limit (which is .08%).

The woman was released on citation the next day.