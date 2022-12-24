Deputy injured in fight with porch pirate

A deputy from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was injured following a confrontation with a suspected “porch pirate” who was ultimately detained near Humphreys Parkway in Canyon Country on Christmas Eve, according to Watch Deputy Reeder from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“There was a suspect [who] was arrested….The deputy was injured and it’s being further investigated,” said Reeder.

Reeder could not confirm the gender of the suspect or where either the suspected theft or altercation took place, but did say one deputy was injured and that the incident occurred at approximately noon.

The extent of the deputy’s injuries is not not known at the time of this publication.