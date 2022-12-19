Edison awards 11 fire technology scholarships to COC students

News release

Eleven College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.

The students — Diego Aguilar, John Donckels, Michelle Fadley, Sonia Flores, Reyne Manzano, Preston Marrott, Samantha Miranda-Rodriguez, Elias Ponzio, Trevor Rein, James Smith and Nicholas Wust-Ekberg — had to have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher, be enrolled in the college’s fire technology program, and respond to four essay questions about their fire service career goals.

“For the fifth straight year, the College of the Canyons Fire Technology Program is fortunate and honored to receive the $25,000 Edison Fire Technology Grant,” said Keith Kawamoto, chair of the college’s fire technology department. “Our program stresses the importance of becoming well-educated, well-trained and effective first responders. Edison’s support helps us accomplish this mission. I am confident that the bright futures of this year’s recipients will continue to make our program, Edison, and our communities proud.”

The scholarships were awarded through the $25,000 grant from Edison International in support of the college’s development of present and future fire personnel.

“The Edison Grant also provides our program with resources to purchase uniforms, firefighting gear and equipment,” said Kawamoto. “Edison’s support allows us to equip our students with the knowledge, skills, abilities they need along their journey toward becoming first responders. We very much appreciate Edison’s continued support of the COC Fire Technology Program and the Fire Service.”

College of the Canyons offers fire technology courses within the School of Mathematics, Sciences & Health Professions to help provide ample fire department staffing to battle California’s wildfires.

This program offers certificate/degree opportunities for both pre-service individuals and in-service professionals who seek career advancement. COC fire technology courses align with the uniform curriculum established by California Community Colleges.