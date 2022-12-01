Hart district officials: Arroyo Seco student safe and at home with family

The Arroyo Seco Junior High School student who was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency is safe at home with their family, according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials.

“The student was transported to the hospital, checked by medical professionals and is now home safe with family,” according to a statement from the Hart district. “We are unable to share personal information regarding individual students.”

On Wednesday at approximately 12:47 p.m., an Arroyo Seco Junior High School student was transported to a nearby hospital due to a medical emergency, which required the administration of Narcan to the student, according to a Hart district source.

The cause of the medical emergency is not confirmed.

Though a Hart district source told The Signal that Narcan was administered on the student, district officials would not confirm whether Narcan was used.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It is often administered when a fentanyl overdose is suspected.

District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said all school sites were given Narcan on Nov. 16 as a precautionary measure.

“Our governing board took a proactive stance on fentanyl months ago and ensured that we have resources to protect our students,” according to a statement from the Hart district. “The Hart district stocks Naloxone at each of our school sites.”

“Naloxone can be administered preemptively when we don’t know the reason behind medical distress,” the statement continued. “Those connecting to fentanyl overdose at this time are doing so based upon a rumor.”

Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said emergency personnel received a call for service regarding a medical emergency at approximately 12:47 p.m. on Wednesday on the 27000 block of North Vista Delgado in Santa Clarita.

Upon arrival at approximately 12:50 p.m., emergency personnel transported one patient, a student, from Arroyo Seco Junior High School to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

According to reports of the incident a student was “sick,” Aldana said. No additional information was available, she added.