Hart district to elect new presiding officer

Governing board members to discuss new softball facility, certify first interim financial report

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is slated to conduct its organizational meeting Wednesday, and, as part of that process, board members will elect a new presiding officer for the coming year.

In addition, the governing board is scheduled to hold a public hearing for the purpose of naming the Valencia High School softball facility along with discussing the first interim financial report.

According to the agenda, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman will administer the oath of office to board members Bob Jensen, Joe Messina and Cherise Moore, who were reelected to the board and will serve new four-year terms.

The governing board will recognize Messina for his service as presiding officer of the board in 2022, and then take a vote to elect a new president of the board.

After the organizational items are done, the governing board is scheduled to begin its public hearing. District staff has recommended the Valencia High School softball facility be named in honor of coach Donna H. Lee.

According to the district staff report, an advisory committee comprised of district staff, Valencia High School staff, a Valencia High School student, a classified representative and a community member made the recommendation to name the facility in honor of Lee.

Members of the public are invited to provide input during the public hearing.

Lastly, the district staff will present the first interim report. According to the agenda, California Education Code requires districts to prepare and submit two interim financial reports to their governing boards.

The interim report includes a First Period Financial Report, attendance summary, multi-year financial projections and criteria and standards for the report.

The governing board will decide whether to certify the report. District staff recommends the board certify the first interim report with “positive” certification based on current projects that the district will meet its financial obligations for the current fiscal year and two subsequent years.