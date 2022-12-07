Homicide detectives investigating body found in Northbridge Park

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau were heading to Northbridge Park in Valencia to investigate a body that was found in the middle of the basketball courts there Wednesday morning.

The body was lying in a pool of blood next to a shotgun in a scene surrounded by police tape as of about 8 a.m.

The park is located at 27300 Grandview Drive in Santa Clarita, adjacent to Charles Helmers Elementary School. School operations were not affected by the incident, according to Saugus Union School District officials.

Deputies responded to the scene around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, after the station received a report of a person not responding.

“There was no evidence of a crime,” said Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Homicide officials were notified shortly thereafter and were en route to the park as of 8:10 a.m., according to an officer with the Homicide Bureau.

There was no additional information available as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

For more information about any of the mental health resources, visit santa-clarita.com/MentalHealth or bethedifferencescv.org.