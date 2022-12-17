LASD seeks public’s help in search of missing woman last seen in Valencia

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 45-year-old woman, Johanna Swanson, who was last seen in Valencia.  

Swanson is described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds with short, straight brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajama shirt and pants, and an engagement ring or wedding band. 

She was last seen on Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in Valencia. Swanson’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help in locating her.  

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau, which investigates missing persons cases, at 323-890-5500.  

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS