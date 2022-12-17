LASD seeks public’s help in search of missing woman last seen in Valencia

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 45-year-old woman, Johanna Swanson, who was last seen in Valencia.

Swanson is described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds with short, straight brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajama shirt and pants, and an engagement ring or wedding band.

She was last seen on Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in Valencia. Swanson’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau, which investigates missing persons cases, at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.